Car drives into home in Wolflin
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A car drove into a home on the 3400 block of Austin around 11 a.m. Thursday.
The driver claims the brakes went out causing the wreck.
A witness on scene says no one was injured.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
