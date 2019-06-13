Car drives into home in Wolflin Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A car drove into a home on the 3400 block of Austin around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The driver claims the brakes went out causing the wreck.

A witness on scene says no one was injured.