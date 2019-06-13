News

Car drives into home in Wolflin

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:38 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

Car drives into home in Wolflin

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A car drove into a home on the 3400 block of Austin around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The driver claims the brakes went out causing the wreck.

A witness on scene says no one was injured. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News