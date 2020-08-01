AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement party for Capt. John Coffee.
Capt. Coffee has been with the office for 35 years, starting his career in 1985.
“This is just so rewarding to me,” said Capt. Coffee. “This just speaks volumes that the respect that they have for me and the respect that I have for them and the citizens of Potter County.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Capt. John Coffee retires after 35 years of service
- Man sentenced on child porn charge
- US ambassador to Mexico talks trade, safety during visit to Chihuahua
- Lawmaker warns OKC Thunder players against kneeling, threatens team’s tax benefits
- Amarillo ISD approves purchase of desk shields