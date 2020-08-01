Capt. John Coffee retires after 35 years of service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement party for Capt. John Coffee.

Capt. Coffee has been with the office for 35 years, starting his career in 1985.

“This is just so rewarding to me,” said Capt. Coffee. “This just speaks volumes that the respect that they have for me and the respect that I have for them and the citizens of Potter County.”

