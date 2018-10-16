Caprock High School’s Elaborate Tape Art Mural Tips Off Tips Campaign

An elaborate art installation at Caprock High School is proving to be a conversation starter for a district-wide message about healthy and helpful conversations when students “see something.”

The “Say Something” campaign is an effort to educate students about appropriate ways to reach out for help.

That includes telling someone, calling the Crime Stoppers tip line and using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips mobile app.

At Caprock, tape art has become a conversation starter for the campaign. Art students used strips of tape to piece together a window mural promoting the “Say Something” campaign and P3 app. The P3 app is available from the App Store or Google Play.