The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union is unsatisfied with the punishment handed out to JBS Foods by the U.S. Department of Labor.

JBS Foods had a COVID-19 outbreak at the company’s plant in Greeley, Colorado.and the U.S. Department of Labor fined them $15,615. The Outbreak led to 8 workers' deaths and over 200 worker infections. The fine, to the UFCW, was insufficient.