Canyon Police need help finding vehicle burglary suspects

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department is asking for help finding vehicle burglary suspects.

Canyon Police said the burglaries happened in the Hunsely Hills area, around Country Club Dr., Southridge Dr., and Greenwood.

Officials are asking residents that live in this area to check their video surveillance footage from December 31 at 11 p.m. to January 1 at 7 a.m. Police believe this is the time frame the burglaries happened.

CPD told us all of the vehicles were believed to have been left unlocked with several purses left inside.

They want to remind you to lock your vehicles and to hide or take out any valuable items you have inside.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Canyon Police.

