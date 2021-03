San Angelo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Lady Eagles Advanced to The State Finals on Saturday, after defeating Dallas Pinkston in their State Semi-Finals game in San Angelo.

The Canyon Lady Eagles and the Panhandle Pantherettes both played for the chance to advance to the State-finals on Saturday.

You can view their scores below, and the Pantherettes highlights above.

4A Girls

Canyon Defeats Dallas Pinkston, 42-40

2A Girls

Lipan defeats Panhandle, 35-30