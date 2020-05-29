Canyon ISD says free meals will continue through June 30th at multiple locations

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Recently, Canyon Independent School District has given out more than 2,000 meals a day.

With its “Meals on the Move” program, the district will continue to provide free meals over the next month, and at more places.

“This pandemic of the coronavirus has caused a lot of families to be in more hard situations related to financial matters at their homes so this helps those families,” Dr. Darryl Flusche, Superintendent of CISD, stated.

This program will allow for students to go to locations throughout town and pick up a breakfast and lunch meal unitl June 30th.

Dr. Flusche said they are also trying to spread the word on the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.

“We’ve learned from the state of Texas that there is a pandemic electronic benefit transfer it’s called P-EBT and this is an eligibility for families who are part of SNAP.”

Those families who qualify can get around $285 per child to go toward food.

According to Dr. Flusche, these free meals will be available to students every day from around 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com: