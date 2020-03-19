Canyon ISD: Parent-led student group safely returned from NYC on Monday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD said a parent-led student group from CISD that went to New York City this past week returned home safely on Monday, March 16.

For cautionary purposes, CISD said it asked the families to self-quarantine this week.

A statement from CISD said in part:

This level of safety is for the benefit of our community’s families, children, and residents. We will continue to update our website as additional information becomes available as we work through this unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. We want to assure you that as part of the Amarillo and Canyon community, we are doing our best to protect the wellbeing of all. We ask all families who have visited areas of the country where the Coronavirus has been present to self-quarantine. Canyon ISD

