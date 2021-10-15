Canyon ISD opens bakery to the public after successful launch

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heading to Canyon? If so, consider swinging by one of Canyon Independent School District’s newest additions to their campus.

“There’s a lot of studies that show when students are involved in something that their success in the long term, not just high school level, but their, their lifelong success is greater,” said CISD’s culinary arts teacher Kimberley Sharber.

The Canyon ISD Student Bakery recently kicked things off with a “soft open.” But after a successful launch, decided to open up to the public.

“So, everything has been great. Kids have been showing up. Attendance in my classes has been 100%, and so everybody is all hands-on deck,” Sharber said.

By baking, preparing, and serving everything from a cold brew to a warm brownie, skills are gained every day through hands-on experience.

“So we get to learn how to communicate with people when we’re taking them out, or even cooking we took and that helps us with our future lives,” said CISD’s junior Faith Clancy.

“To learn stuff, how to bake and course like teamwork and communications,” said CISD’s senior Talamey Satterfield.

With what is raised through sales being reinvested right back into the students.

“But the funds that we do collect for this year are going to be used to build the program and to kind of purchase things that can help us do more,” Sharber said.

Stopping by for a sweet treat while supporting a local high school.

“I mean, they all practiced it, and they stand behind it. 100% and I trusted them and they’ve nailed it,” Sharber added.