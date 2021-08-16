Canyon ISD holds open house at new campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD hosted “Meet The Teacher Night”, and one of its new campuses also held its open house.

Spring Canyon Elementary is located on Buckson Drive.

The school is one of three campuses in the district set up in learning pods.

School Principal Noe Renteria said being entrusted with a new building is a lot of pressure, but still exciting.

“This is what we’ve all been waiting for. All the work, all the preparation. All the, you know, I think its ok to say, the stress of preparing a brand new building. It’s all worth it because of our kids and our families. Being able to see them here, see the excitement that this is generating for the,” said Renteria.