Canyon ISD Education Foundation gives grants to schools in the area

Canyon ISD Education Foundation is a non-profit that has spent the last two decades helping students exceed in the classroom.

Today they presented a $2,000 grant to Tamara Hinders, a Westover Park Junior High teacher.

The grant will allow Hinders to attend “Enriching Literacy Instruction”, a training that will help her teach students about literacy education.

The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD has given out about $12,000 in grants this semester.

Crestview Elementary also received a grant today and on Monday, Canyon High School will also be receiving one.