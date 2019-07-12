Canyon ISD construction update

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD is gearing up for the new school year.

The nearly $200 million dollar bond that was passed last year for CISD schools is now being put to use on multiple projects to help improve the upcoming school year and years to follow.

School is right around the corner and CISD is working hard to finish renovations.

“The progress has been outstanding. they are on time and the schools will be looking beautiful come time for our teachers and our students and community to come back to school,” Dr. Darryl Flusche, superintendent of Canyon ISD, stated.

Dr. Flusche sais the district is expecting growth of about 300 students per year.

“Considering elementary schools on the most part hold 600 to 750 students 300 kids a year every two years would fill up an elementary school,” Flusche stated.

They hope the new construction will help to accommodate the growing population in Canyon.

“More than 17 new subdivisions are occurring they’re either in progress or they’re designed on paper to be in the school district,” Dr. Flusche said.

So far there are four school renovations taking place.

These are at Sundown Lane Elementary, Canyon Intermediate, Gene Howe Elementary and Canyon Junior High.

There will also be a few additions at Randall High like the expansion of the parking lot.

“We’ll be adding on to the Randall High School building so that’s going to occupy some of the new parking spaces that exist today,” Dr. Flushe said.

Dr. Flusche said he sees the four school renovations being ready for the 2019-2020 school year. However, some other projects being worked on such as Kimbrough stadium will not be done just yet.

“Within a year and a half, we’ll have restrooms and concessions in that south end zone area a lot more convenient than they are today,” Dr. Flusche said.

For the year 2020, a new elementary school will be opening and renovations to Kimbrough Stadium are expected to be completed.

Another elementary will be opened in 2021 and renovations for Randall High and Randall Junior High should be complete.

The new high school is not expected to open until 2022.