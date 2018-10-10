Canyon ISD College Day

by: Staff

Canyon ISD will be hosting a College Fair and Career Fair for seniors on October 10th at WTAMU Legacy Hall from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m.  

To celebrate with our students, we ask students of all ages, parents and the community to dress in their college gear as a way of support and encouragement for this big event.

During the event, students will have the opportunity to visit with colleges and universities, in addition to attending a session on the realities of college life.  650 Randall and Canyon High School seniors will be asked to visit with at least 3 institutions of higher education.  

For information, students and parents can follow CHS College and Career on Twitter @CanyonHS_CC or by texting     “follow@CanyonHS_CC”     to 40404.  For Randall parents and students, information can be receive through Twitter @RHScollegehelp or by texting     “follow@RHScollegehelp”     to 40404.  

In addition to the activities of the College Day, First United Bank has graciously offered to feed all Canyon ISD students who are attending.
 

