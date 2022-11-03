AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD announced that their bands swept area competition this past weekend with West Plains finishing in 1st, Randall in 2nd, and Canyon in 3rd.

According to a CISD press release, CISD bands competed against 16 other bands in the area, only the top three were selected to advance and compete next week in the State Open Class Marching Band Contest.

Officials said CISD bands will host free performances for the community on Monday, Nov. 7 at Happy State Bank Stadium.

The schedule for Monday’s performances includes:

7:00 p.m. – Canyon High School

7:15 p.m. – Randall High School

7:30 p.m. – West Plains High School

7:45 p.m. – Senior Walk

For more information on the CISD band performances, visit here.