Canyon High School chosen to participate in the teen mental health first aid pilot program

“It makes me sad when we have students who look like they have it all together and look like they have everything for success and yet they are not thriving,” said Jennifer Boren, Canyon High School Principal.

Boren’s sentiments regarding mental health ring true in school districts all across the country.

“This is something that is not Canyon, Amarillo panhandle issue, this is something that is nationwide. We just have the opportunity to start addressing it in our community and just help our students out not just academically but to just help them as human beings,” said Mackenzie Ellis, Canyon .IS.D. Student & Family Advocate.

That help is arriving there at Canyon High School as they’ve been selected by the National Council on Behavioral Health as just one of 35 schools in the entire country to participate in the teen mental health first aid pilot program.

It teaches students what to look out for in identifying and responding to a developing mental health problem among fellow students.

“We know that students don’t come to an adult when something is going on with them, they go to their peer and so this program is equipping all of our kids to have some simple steps that they might be able to help a friend,” said Boren.

“We’ve been teaching youth mental health first aid to staff, so we’re getting to do that for students so that they’re getting the education that they need to be able to help their peers, so it’s an exciting thing,” said Stacy Willis, Canyon I.S.D. Student & Family Advocate.

“Just giving them the courage and bravery to start having these conversations. We hope it changes a lot of lives but if it can change a handful, it’s going to be worth it,” said Ellis.