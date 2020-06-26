Canyon Farmers Market set to open June 27th

Canyon, TX— The Canyon Farmers Market is set to reopen for its seventh season on Saturday, June 27th at 8 a.m.

The Market opens on the south side of the Courthouse Square in downtown.

The Market will open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon and feature local vendors, live music, food trucks and family fun.

Everyone who goes is encouraged to wear a mask, sanitize your hands and practice physical distancing as well as not to touch items you don’t intend to buy.

Some of the vendors will be using card reader technology to make it easier to purchase items.

For more information about the location, time, and vendors who will be there click here.