AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Barbecue, music, and drinks. It doesn’t get much better for a Friday night.

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their annual Chowdown Barbeque Cook-Off on October 15th.

Gates open at 5 p.m. in Downtown Canyon. Ticket’s are $10 per person, $5 for WTAMU Students and $5 for kids 10 and under.

