Canyon Aqua Park opening June 15

CANYON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Canyon Aqua Park (CAP) will open for the 2020 season on June 15. The CAP will operate under Governor Abbott’s Covid-19 guidelines for water park operations. These guidelines include updated safety and cleaning protocols.

“Our new procedures will change some of the ways we operate but they are designed to allow our guest and their families to enjoy the CAP while still keeping safe and maintaining social distancing,” Brian Noel, Canyon Parks Director said. Joe Price, Canyon City Manager stated “We believe it is important to open the CAP and provide this great recreational activity for our community. With all of the changes Covid-19 has brought to all of our lives, giving residents a place to have fun outside is even more important this summer.”

Operational changes that will occur include the fact that all tickets to the CAP will have to be purchased online at www.canyontx.com. The day will be divided into two swim sessions each day which will provide the staff with time to provide additional cleaning. Monday thru Saturday the sessions will be 12-3 pm and from 4-7 pm. Sunday sessions will be 1-4 pm and 5-8 pm. Tickets can be purchased 48 hours in advance of the session time they are being purchased for. “With the creation of two sessions daily the price of admissions has been dropped to $5 per person,” Noel stated.

“Our guest experience is going to be very different this summer. We will be limiting our capacity based on the Governor’s requirements. We hope to opening up with a capacity of 200 guest for each session and we anticipate growing our capacity as we monitor our ability to meet appropriate social distancing guidelines,” said CAP Manager Andrew Neighbors. Neighbors stated “creating a safe environment for our guests and our staff has been and will always be our top priority”.

For additional information related to the CAP and purchasing tickets for the 2020 season, please check out the CAP Facebook page, our webpage at www.canyontx.com, or call the CAP at 655-5016.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: