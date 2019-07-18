Cannon Air Force Base hosts Change of Command Ceremony

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Cannon Air Force Base held a special change of command ceremony on Wednesday, July 17, for the 27th Special Operations Wing.

Colonel Robert Masaitis will assume command of the wing, replacing Colonel Stewart Hammons. Col. Hammons has been in command of the 27 SOW since June 2, 2017.

Col. Hammons thanked everyone in the wing, “You are what has made this tour the most rewarding assignment of my career. And I am humbled and honored to serve you as your wing commander. No words can describe how impressed I am with each an every one of you, so I’ll just say from the heart, thank you, for what you do day in and day out.”

Col. Masaitis was previously stationed at Cannon Air Force Base as the Operations Officer for the 73rd Special Operations Squadron. He has commanded both the 34th SOS and the 492nd Special Operations Training Group at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

He’s excited to begin his new position, and thanked Col. Hammons for his working, stating in part, “There isn’t a square foot of this place that hasn’t been made better by some fashion of you being in command. I just want you to know…we’re grateful for the turnover and all the effort that you spent, doing what you do and turning over this well-oiled machine that’s firing on all cylinders.”

Col. Masaitis has over 3,500 flying hours logged with over 1,000 of those taking place in combat. He has flown the T-34, T-43, T-1A, AC-130U, MC-130W, AC-130W, U28A and the AC-130J.

Col. Hammon’s next assignment will be Director, Expeditionary Support, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.