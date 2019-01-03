Cannabis Potency Levels On The Rise

Cannabis resin and herbal cannabis have significantly increased in potency and in price, according to a new study.

The study was done by lead author Dr. Tom Freeman from the Addiction and Mental Health Group within the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath and the findings show that for herbal cannabis, concentrations of THC — the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis — increased by similar amounts each year, from 5% in 2006 to 10% in 2016.

For cannabis resin, THC concentrations were relatively stable from 8% in 2006 to 10% in 2011 but then increased rapidly from 10% in 2011 to 17% in 2016.

The study was published December 30 in the journal Addiction, by researchers from the University of Bath and King’s College London.