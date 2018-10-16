Candidates for Attorney General and Commissioner of Agriculture Campaigning in Amarillo Today

Candidates for Texas Attorney General Justin Nelson and Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Kim Olson are campaigning in Amarillo today at the Donut Stop, 1905 S Georgia St from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Nelson says following about his race against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“The Texas Attorney General is charged with protecting Texans from fraud, but our current Attorney General is charge with committing felony fraud. Texans deserve an Attorney General who will fight corruption, fight for justice, and be a check on power—not just a rubber stamp”

Candidate for Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Kim Olson says this about the race for Texas Ag Commissioner.

“Agriculture affects us all, and Texans deserve a leader who will represent everyone. The security of our state – our country – hinges on whether we can feed our own. Ag isn’t a red or blue issue; it’s a red, white, and blue issue. The role of Agriculture Commissioner requires professionalism and experience to ensure the healthy future of Texas and Texans.”