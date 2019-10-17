Cancer drug shortage

There is concern about a possible shortage of the drug vincristine, which is used to treat pediatric cancer.

(NBC NEWS) — There is concern about a possible shortage of a drug used in the treatment of pediatric cancer.

The drug, Vincristine, is used to treat the most common childhood cancer acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

In July, Teva, which is one of the two companies that manufacture the drug announced it was discontinuing production.

But in a statement to NBC affiliate WVIT, the company says in part “availability of Teva product has not contributed to the shortage that is being experienced today.”

Some hospitals are reporting they have enough of the drug stocked up to last for a couple of months.

Pfizer, which also makes the drug, says the company aims to increase its current production in the coming weeks.