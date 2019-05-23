Cancer deaths decrease while heart disease fatalities rise steadily

A new report reveals cancer deaths have dropped for middle-aged American adults but heart disease fatalities rose gradually.

Researchers took a closer look at death certificates filed across the nation from 1999 to 2017.

They found that mortality deaths due to cancer fell nearly nineteen percent for adults between 45 to 64 years old.

While deaths due to heart disease dropped twenty-two percent from 1999 to 2011 before rising four percent from 2011 to 2017.

Women and men both presented a similar pattern in the decrease of cancer deaths and an increase in heart disease fatalities.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.