Canadian plays in nail biter for Texas State Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canadian Wildcats played in absolute nail biter for the Texas UIL State Championship game.

The Canadian Wildcats finished up their 20-21 football season today in Arlington, and man was it intense. The Wildcats entered the game at 14-1 against a 12-2 Franklin Lions Team, what ensued during the game was for the story books.

Canadian jumped up to a 21-7 lead, making some believe it would be another Wildcat blowout, but Franklin was not going away.

In the second half Franklin exploded to put Canadian in a tight spot. The Lions wound up eventually tying the game at 21-21 late in the game. Following everything being knotted up, the game became what was essentially two juggernaut offenses slugging each other in the mouth.

Hayze Huffstedler, Canadian’s Runningback put the wildcats back in the lead with a monster touchdown run in the 4th quarter, to make it 28-28. However, following that run, Seth Spiller, the Lions tailback, ran one in himself to tie things up at 28-28.

Then in the closing minutes of the game, the Lions striked again with what most thought might be the nail in the coffin for Canadian, when Seth Spiller threw it deep on a halfback option pass that put the Lions in the endzone and gave them a 34-28 lead. However, when the Lions kicker missed the PAT off the upright, there seemed to be signs of life in the Wildcats casket.

On the ensuing kickoff, with around a minute left in the game, the Lions kicker kicked the ball out of bounds and the Wildcats coffin flew open! Josh Culwell came out and threw an absolute dime to Reagan Cochran to tie up the game, and following that touchdown, Edgar Salazar knocked down the PAT to give Canadian the 35-34 lead.

The final seconds of the game saw the Lions quarterback, Marcus Wade, get sacked as time expired to give Canadian their fifth State Championship victory.