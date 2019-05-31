Can you spot the difference between a poppy seed and a tick?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raising awareness for Lyme Disease by using lemons.

Lemon poppy seed muffins to be exact.

Can you spot what’s different about this tasty treat?

The CDC replacing some of the seeds with ticks.

They placed five ticks on top of the pastry in hopes of spreading the message of just how small – and how hard to spot the bloodsuckers can be.

Health officials warning of the damaging effects of Lyme Disease which some ticks can spread.

Experts advise staying away from tall grass and using caution in wooded areas as tick season ramps up with the start of summer.