Camp Teaches Kids to Incorporate Drones Into Farming

High Plains kids got the chance to learn how to incorporate drones into farming and ranching.

Jed Morehead, a biological science technician, was the instructor for the camp hosted by Amarillo College.

“Well, I think it’s just good that you know, the younger generation is going to be the ones that are taking over,” Morehead explained. “And they’ll be entering the workforce eventually. So helping them kind of know what’s available now what kind of help them stay up to date in the future.”

Morehead said he usually works at the USDA Agricultural Research Station in Bushland where he comes up with new ways to use drones in the agriculture industry.

“What we use it for is looking for information that we can see with a drone that we can’t see visually yet,” Morehead said. “Trying to detect things earlier for, you know, if there’s any stress to the plants, that way we can, the farmers can address it sooner and try to minimize the damage it’s going to do to the plants and try to improve their yields in their production.”

Morehead is even getting the next generation involved with his research—inviting students out for a summer camp of sorts, to learn how the drone works and how it can be applied to fix real-world problems.

“Well, I think it’s just good that you know, the younger generation is going to be the ones that are taking over. And they’ll be entering the workforce eventually. So helping them kind of know what’s available now what kind of help them stay up to date in the future.”

Morehead says at the camp, they want to encourage the kids to find new ways to use drones in farming and ranching.