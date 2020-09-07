Camp Alphie marks Childhood Cancer Awareness month with traditional photo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s an annual tradition. Every September Camp Alphie takes a photo marking Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of awareness in Amarillo for Childhood Cancer Awareness, so we decided to see if people would come and we’d make the shape of a ribbon without gold and yellow shirts,” Board President, Jenn Brown said.

The photo, featuring young cancer survivors and those currently fighting the disease has been taken every year. This year, due to Covid-19, Brown was afraid she wouldn’t be able to continue the tradition.

“You know people were kind of hesitant to come out, especially families of these kids who have cancer,” Brown added.

But after ensuring certain safety measures, the third annual photo was captured on August 29.

“People still wore their masks and we were very careful and tried to maintain as much social distance as possible,” Brown explained. “I’m so touched by the people and this community because they’re so supportive of these kids and their families. Childhood cancer doesn’t stop just because of COVID.”

Click here, to learn more about Camp Alphie.

