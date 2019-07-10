Camp Alphie launches its 31st year

The camp provides a completely free, week-long camp to childhood cancer warriors and their siblings at Ceta Canyon.

The camp provides a completely free, week-long camp to childhood cancer warriors and their siblings at Ceta Canyon through Friday, July 12.

Amarillo, TX, July 2019 –

Founded by community volunteer Betty Sterquell, a cancer survivor, and still going strong after more than three decades, Camp Alphie continues to provide a much-anticipated and completely free summer camp experience for young cancer warriors and their families.

The camp takes place each year at Ceta Canyon, and includes typical summer camp activities including swimming, crafts, educational programs, a dance, a ropes course, a water slide, and fishing.

The program is is open to all children who have battled cancer, ages 7-14, as well as their siblings.

Camp Alphie’s mission revolves around the belief that all children deserve an opportunity to run, play, make friends, and build friendships, including kids fighting significant medical battles.

The camp is open to patients who are either currently in treatment, as well as those who are out of treatment, while the charity provides a 24-hour on-site pediatric oncology nurse for the duration of the camp each year.