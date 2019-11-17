Camp Alphie has third annual super hero photoshoot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For the third year now Camp Alphie is giving children who have or had pediatric cancer a chance to shine.

Pictures were taken and kids were given a chance to turn into their favorite superhero or character.

The photoshoot allowed children who have battled cancer to be anyone they wanted.

“Kids go through so much when they’re in treatment and then after treatment is over and we just want to make something fun for them that makes them feel super special,” Jennifer Brown, board president for Camp Alphie, explained.

Brown said this was one of their biggest groups.

“We had a lot more kids this year which is sad but it’s very exciting as well. It’s sad that there are so many in our region that has pediatric cancer but I love that they all get to participate,” Brown stated.

Their portraits were revealed in front of friends and family on November 16, 2019.

For six-year-old Bryar Beghtel, it was a dream come true.

“It feels kind of good,” Bryar stated.

At 17 months old Bryar was diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

“She is now considered a survivor and just being in that community of cancer survivors we’ve met a lot of people who have kind of just taken us in,” Jessica Beghtel, Bryar’s mother, explained.

Now she is not only a cancer survivor but also a princess.

“She’s really pretty and she’s really good on the tv. That’s magic that’s around Princess Jasmine,” Bryar said.

For those at the reveal seeing kids smile when their portrait was shown was beyond picture perfect.

“They get excited about it and it’s just a special thing that they do, for the parents as well it’s a nice keepsake to have,” Beghtel said.

For some parents and children events like this can be a way to bond over their children’s illness that can often be tough to speak about.

Adair Photography provided the photoshoot and the portraits.