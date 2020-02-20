Calling all artists: Enter the 2020 National Veterans Day Poster Contest

MCKINNEY, Tex. (KNWA) — Former Razorback Darren McFadden was sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges related to a drunk-driving case at a Whataburger in Texas.

On January 21, 2019, the College Football Hall of Fame inductee was charged with resisting arrest and DWI after employees at a Whataburger in McKinney called to report a man who was asleep in the drive-thru, according to a police report.