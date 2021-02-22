California woman receives driver’s license with photo of her wearing mask

(KTLA) — A California woman has to retake her driver’s license photo after her new identification card arrived with a photo of her wearing a face mask.

Lesley Pilgrim, 25, said the mask protocols were strict at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Laguna Hills, and she didn’t remove her face covering until she was told to — and that was after one picture was already snapped.

Another photo was then taken with the mask off. That’s why she was stunned when her Real ID driver’s license arrived showing her in the mask, she said.

The California DMV said it’s investigating the incident, calling it an “oversight.”

“Customers are asked to remove their face covering when a photo is taken. In this instance there was an oversight. The customer should have been asked to lower her mask for the photo,” the agency told KTLA in a statement. “The DMV is investigating how this may have happened and has reminded staff of proper procedures. The DMV contacted the customer and an appointment has been scheduled for a new photo to be taken.”

Real IDs are recommended for all Californians who wish to use their identification cards to board domestic flights. Those without one will have to use their passports after Oct. 1, 2021.

Pilgrim says she got to use her “pandemic-themed” ID card while buying a drink, and it went smoothly.

“He didn’t even notice,” she laughed as she recalled giving the card to a bartender.