California governor outlines goals to continue fighting coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, during his daily news briefing at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Newsom announced that California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies are needed. He went on to say the state’s hospitals have thousands of ventilators available should the number of the sickest patients suddenly surge. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined goals before he would consider lifting the “stay home” order he mandated a month ago.

Among several things, Newsom wants to see increased testing and increased capacity at California hospitals.

“I want you to know it’s not, will not be, a permanent state,” Newsom said of the ongoing stay-home order.

“We recognize the consequences of the stay-at-home orders have a profound impact on the economy, your personal household budget, your personal prospects around your future,” he said.

The governor wants the state to continue monitoring and tracking potential cases, prevent infections of high-risk individuals, prepare hospitals to handle surges of sick people, develop treatments and wants to ensure schools and child care facilities can continue with social distancing guidelines.

Other suggestions have been made once California moves away from the stay home order including restrictions of large gatherings, staggered work shifts, more telecommuting, half-empty restaurants, and maybe, the end of the handshake.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.