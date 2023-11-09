(KTLA) — Z Gallerie, a Los Angeles-based furniture and home goods retailer, has announced that it is closing all its brick-and-mortar stores nationwide.

“Thank you for shopping with our store teams over the years, you have inspired us,” the company said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The company said its products will continue to be sold online.

“Even though our retail stores are closing, our signature Z Gallerie style is available to you, our valued customers, 24/7 via our online channel so you can continue to get lost in the details and turn your home into a work of art.”

Z Gallerie has 21 locations in nine states: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

On Oct. 16, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a third time citing negative cash flow and mounting debt as high mortgage rates crippled home sales and sapped demand for its products, Bloomberg reported.

The company was founded in 1979 as a poster shop in Sherman Oaks, California.

In its bankruptcy filing, Z Gallerie CEO Robert Fetterman said if it couldn’t find a buyer it would shutter all stores by the end of the year.