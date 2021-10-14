Calhoun man arrested for 14 counts of child pornography

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 38-year-old Barclay James Spears on the 1700 block of Link Drive in Ruston, La. Spears had an active warrant for his arrest by Ouachita Parish for 15 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

Once Spears was taken to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, his cellphone was searched and deputies discovered an additional 14 child sexual abuse material in the phone. An arrest warrant was obtained for the 14 additional counts.

Spears was transported and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. He was charged with 14 counts of Pornography Involving Juvenile Under Age 13.

He still faces charges for the 15 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles in Ouachita Parish. Spears’ bond is set at $1,000,000.