Calera Police Department steps in to celebrate 5-year-old’s birthday

by: Nicholas Erebia

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — When word got out that a child from Calera wouldn’t be able to have any of his friends for his fifth birthday party, the Calera Police Department stepped up.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Brandon Allen explained how the Calera PD drove by their house, sirens blaring, to wish his son, Nolan, a happy birthday because the 5-year-old boy could not have a big party due to the coronavirus outbreak.

