Consumer Reports: Cable companies are raking in billions in hidden fees annually

(FOX NEWS) — As if your cable bill didn’t cost enough.

Do you know how much your paying in hidden fees?

$450 dollars a year!

That adds up to $28 billion dollars that gets paid to cable companies according to Consumer Reports.

85-percent of Americans say they’ve encountered an unexpected or hidden fee for a services they used in the past two years.

The national average monthly cable bill last year was just more than $156 dollars.

But with fees that total jumped to $217 dollars.