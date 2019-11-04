C-SPAN Cities Tour Putting Amarillo in National Spotlight

AMARILLO, TX – C-SPAN Cities Tour is coming to Amarillo.

On the first and third weekend of each month, C-SPAN Cities Tour features the literary life and history of a city – and Amarillo is next on the tour. Tours include visits to literary and historic sites in each town, and interviews with local historians, authors, elected officials and civic leaders.

A news conference with Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Debbie Lamb, coordinating producer for C-SPAN Cities Tour, is scheduled for Tuesday (Nov. 5) at 10:45 a.m. at City Council Chambers, Amarillo City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

In conjunction with Suddenlink by Altice, the news conference will be the beginning of a weeklong visit to Amarillo to record the history and non-fiction literary life of Amarillo for the cable network’s non-fiction book channel Book TV (on C-SPAN2) and history channel American History TV (on C-SPAN3).

During the news conference, C-SPAN Cities Tour producers will reveal the stories and segments that will be explored by the national network. C-SPAN producers will visit various literary and historic sites, as well as interview local historians and non-fiction authors in the area.

“We are very excited that C-SPAN has chosen Amarillo for the C-SPAN Cities Tour,” Nelson said. “Amarillo has a proud, rich and diverse history, as well as a vibrant literary culture. We look forward to sharing these unique and interesting aspects of Amarillo with a national audience.”

Amarillo segments will air on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Suddenlink by Altice channel 27) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Suddenlink by Altice channel 379) throughout C-SPAN’s special Amarillo weekend, Jan. 4-5, 2020.

For more information and examples of previous C-SPAN Cities Tours, visit www.c-span.org/citiestour. Follow the program on Twitter @CSPANCities.