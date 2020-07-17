Zappos now selling single and different size shoes

Zappos customers can now buy single shoes or a "Pair" of different-sized shoes

(FOX NEWS) — Zappos is changing the way it sells shoes.

A new program called the “single and different size shoes test” lets customers buy single shoes or a pair of shoes in two different sizes online.

The company said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years but the requests grew stronger in 2017 when it launched its “Zappos adaptive” site where it sells clothing and shoes that are easier to put on or take off for people with ranging abilities.

The program is launching with a few brands including Nike, Billy Footwear, Converse, Stride Rite, and New Balance.

The program will start with about 80 styles and colors.

Zappos hopes to expand and include more brands, styles, and colors in the future.

Single shoes will be available for toddlers all the way up to men’s size 18 and women’s size 13.

Individual shoes will cost between $17.50 and $85, customers can also buy mismatched shoes but Zappos says if they’re different styles, the shoes may fit differently and have different prices.

The company’s website did not specify how long the test would run.

More from MyHighPlains.com: