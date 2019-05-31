Yum or yuck? Coca-Cola with coffee may be coming to US

It flopped the first time – but Coca-Cola is betting this time it’ll be huge.

The company is thinking about bringing coffee-flavored Coke back to the US.

In 2006 “Coca-Cola Blak” was launched and people didn’t like it -the company stopped selling it in 2008.

But a spokesperson says this time will be different thanks to evolving trends and palates.

Coca-Cola plus coffee is available in Australia, Spain, Thailand, Poland and other countries and packs more caffeine than regular Coke.

It should be available in 25 international markets by the end of the year – the company hasn’t committed to bringing the product to the united states yet but is “optimistic.”