YouTube offers new tool for small businesses

(CNN) — YouTube has launched a new tool to help small businesses with their online presence.
The free video builder is aimed at helping companies that don’t have resources to create their own videos from scratch.
The tool has a variety of layouts and options to make customized videos that are six or 15 seconds long.
Businesses just need a Google account, a YouTube account, and sign up with the video builder.
