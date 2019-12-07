Yoplait releases Starburst-flavored yogurt

The yogurt giant is launching four new flavors that taste just like the fruity soft taffy.

(FOX NEWS) —Starburst is getting into the breakfast game.

The candy brand is teaming up with Yoplait to launch Starburst-flavored yogurt.

Sweet toothed fans can look forward to trying strawberry, cherry, lemon and orange flavors.

The limited edition yogurt will be available at most major retailers nationwide starting in January.

This isn’t the first unexpected twist we’ve seen from Yoplait.

The yogurt giant also has Dunkin-inspired products available for purchase online.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: