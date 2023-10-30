AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KICIT) — The WT Enterprise Center announced its 2023-2024 Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, which aims to assist entrepreneurs in expanding an existing primary business outside of the Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area.

According to the WT Enterprise Center, scalable business owners located in Potter or Randall County can compete for award amounts of up to $75,000 to grow their business. The total prize pool is $300,000.

During the annual challenge, WT officials stated that participants receive coaching and a support system to develop and execute a realistic business plan to scale their company over a five-year period.

WT Enterprise Center officials also stated that businesses can apply online and must attend at least one orientation meeting at the WT Enterprise Center located at 2300 N Western St., in Amarillo, to review the process of eligibility and selection requirements.

Orientation dates are listed below:

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, Noon to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, Noon to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Business owners can apply by clicking here.