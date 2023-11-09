AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WRCA 2023 World Championship Ranch Rodeo is in town and increasing business for local dry cleaners.

U.S Cleaners Vice President and Director of Operations Taylor Van Valkenburg shared they have partnered with the WRCA for about ten years preparing the cowboy shirts and flags.

“About three weeks ago, we started getting the shirts coming in and so every week our driver went and picked up more shirts and we delivered them all back this week,” said Van Valkenburg.

People from across the country come to Amarillo during the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo. Attendees often visit the local dry cleaners and ask for the cowboy special.

“We get a lot of out-of-towners, I think they’re from Florida especially that have that need all their stuff to be extra heavy starch,” said Van Valkenburg. “We just throw more starch in the wash. We have a lot of locals who also want what we call it our cowboy starch. So, we’re used to doing an extra heavy starch with all the cowboys around.”

Fillmore Cleaners owner Vicky Dunn shared that business typically increases by about 50 percent during the rodeo.

“They come in from the other cities all around, that may not have cleaners, and they asked for the extra heavy starch which we call cowboy starch,” said Dunn. “We’d like to consider that our specialty here they come in and want an extra extra step. You know, everybody wants to look sharp going to the rodeo whether they’re in a competition or just going to the rodeo to watch and we’ll get them fixed up.”

Van Valkenburg shared they love being part of the rodeo and couldn’t fulfill all the orders without their employees.

“We just have great employees, and they will come in an hour early, stay an hour late, do whatever they need to do to get it all done,” said Van Valkenburg. “We’re just happy to be a part of it and to have them in our community and hopefully they’ll keep coming back.”