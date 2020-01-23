Would you try Jelly Belly’s new sparkling water?

(CNN) — If you like jelly beans and you enjoy seltzer, you’re in for a treat: Jelly Belly sparkling water.

Like the jelly beans, it will come in a variety of flavors.

Unlike jelly beans, it will be calorie-free.

The carbonated beverage has natural flavors, no sugars, and no sweeteners.

It will be available in eight flavors to start – including orange sherbet, pina colada, and pink grapefruit, just to name a few.

With more than a hundred Jelly Belly flavors to choose from, the company could add new flavors in the future.

Jelly Belly sparkling water will initially be available online and at 265 Hy-Vee stores in the midwest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: