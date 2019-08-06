World’s first artificial intelligence bar opens

The world's first AI bar opens in London, which uses facial recognition technology to put customers in an "intelligently virtual" queue.

(FOX NEWS) – Ever have someone else get served before you at a bar because they’re louder and grab the attention?

Those days may be waning if you go to a bar that uses “Artificial Intelligence”.

London leading the way in this new way to determine who’s first in line.

The bar called “5CC-Harrild & Sons”, is using AI technology provided by “Datasparq” to help bartenders.

The system uses a facial recognition system to put people into a “virtual queue” and eliminate “line-jumpers” which negatively affects consumer behavior at bars.

Datasparq says the system does not store the facial recognition data of customers and can check for underage drinking.

Adding it also will not replace the jobs of actual bartenders.