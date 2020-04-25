Why you can’t find frozen french fries

Report: Frozen french fry sales at grocery stores spiked 78.6% for the four-week period that ended April 4th

(FOX NEWS) — French fries have sold out in supermarkets.

But Reuters says farmers are dealing with “nobody” to take their potatoes.

The problem: restaurants no longer need all those potatoes and those intended for food service can’t easily be diverted to grocery stores.

Frozen french fry sales at grocery stores rose nearly 79-percent in the week ending April 4th.

Ore-Ida says its factory is running at full capacity to keep up with demand.

