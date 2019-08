Spas saw records numbers last year as more men pampered themselves

(FOX NEWS) – The spa business is booming.

The International Spa Association says spa visits and the money they generate reached a record high last year in the US.

Revenue was $18.3 billion dollars.

Sales were driven by 190 million pampering trips.

And, more men than ever are getting into the act.

Some spas are seeing a 50-50 male-female split among guests.

Another trend is the use of technology.

One company was offering mani-pedis that included a virtual reality experience.