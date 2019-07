Chipotle says plant-based protein doesn't follow the company’s strict food quality standards

It’s impossible to get “impossible” products at Chipotle.

The restaurant says it will steer clear from the plant-based protein products.

Chipotle says they don’t follow its strict food quality standards.

The company’s CEO said the meat alternative is still processed food, going against the chain’s motto “food with integrity.”

Chipotle will continue to serve vegetarian options such as “sofritas” made of tofu while also testing out new options like quesadillas and “carne asada.”