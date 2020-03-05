White Claw adds new fan-demanded flavors

White Claw spiked seltzer adds three new fan-demanded flavors: lemon, watermelon and tangerine

(CNN) — Social media is serious about its White Claw!

The top-selling spiked seltzer brand in America is adding lemon, watermelon and tangerine based on the more than 70,000 requests from social media.

They join White Claw’s lineup of five existing flavors.

White Claw, produced by Mark Anthony Brands, came out in 2016 and exploded with social media memes last summer.

White Claw controls about 60 percent of the hard seltzer beverage category in the US but competition is tightening.

Deep-pocketed rivals have all begun selling their take on the drink.

