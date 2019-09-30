White Castle beer is here

The fast food chain known for its sliders is debuting its own beer.

(FOX NEWS) — Want some good cold brew to go with your White Castle “sliders”?

The burger chain says it’s bringing beer to its stores and they’ll have their own line of brews for the burgers.

The first beer to go up will be a kolsch beer from weyerbacher brewing company.

Kolsch Beers are fermented with ale yeast and then finished with a lagering process making it fruity with a taste of hops.

The beer will be available in four hundred White Castles in 13 states.

White Castle says they’re still exploring how its own brews will be put together and how widely the beer will be available.